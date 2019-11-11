'What I went through made me weaker and stronger in different ways' - Ireland's Chloe Mustaki on her cancer battle

HOW are you? For Chloe Mustaki, the question no longer lingers in the air like it once might have done. Nor does the answer hover with menacing uncertainty.

"I'm past all that," she says with a winning smile after delivering the most Irish of responses on this most typical of wet miserable days.

"Ah, I'm grand."

Five years after her Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis, Mustaki was called up for last month's UEFA Women's European Championship 2021 qualifier against Ukraine and she has retained her berth for tomorrow's trip to Greece.

"I'd been waiting a long time for that call-up. I was disappointed not to get in earlier in the summer but now that I'm in, I want to stay there."

Remarkable

Yet within her remarkable recovery story from being struck by cancer in her teenage years there remains weakness amidst the strength, raw vulnerability married to stern resilience.

"Being cured from an illness is not where the work of healing ends, it's where it begins," she posted on social media after receiving her first senior call-up last month.

"To all: Stop seeing health as binary, between sick/well; learn to live in the inbetween place, managing the body+mind we currently have."

In emerging from the business of trying not to die, Mustaki has had to move on with the business of living but the reality of the illness is always there.

Only her relationship with it has changed. Cancer doesn't define her any more. She still believes football can.

She was six when she first fell in love. Park Celtic in Cabinteely. Her brother dropped her down and left. She never did. She flirted with tennis but the bigger ball won her heart. Soon, she was going places.

Not only was she a contemporary of some of Ireland's biggest names - Sarah Rowe, Katie McCabe - but she was their captain.

In the summer of 2014, her Irish U-19 side reached the last four in Europe. As the side crashed out to Holland, Mustaki's world caved in when she received her diagnosis the very same month.

A life put on hold; temporarily in balance; and then, mercifully but tentatively, resumed although college and football were postponed.

Her treatment, painful of course, was short and successful but the recovery less so; everyone else had continued their life while hers remained in abeyance.

Picking up its thread was harder than she realised. She did lots of interviews but then resiled from their constant invasion; she wanted to become a whole person again, rather than solely recognised for being a cancer survivor.

"I live with it," she says now, asked to assess her relationship with the thing that changed her forever.

"I'm in a better place now than I was before. Returning to normal life after the treatment was the hardest part of the process.

"I still have scares. They're rare but because I'm so conscious of my body, I check more than the average person.

"What I went through made me weaker and stronger in different ways. Obviously to come through made me stronger.

"But it also made me see life a bit more negatively than I did beforehand. I'm more cautious in how I go through life which isn't great, I guess. But it's just a factor of what I went through.

"I'm really quite open about it. Maybe it's the stage of my life. In your early 20s, you're shoved out on your own to find a job and a home.

"So that's tough as well. And it's still bloody tough regardless of what I've been through.

"The sickness will live with me for the rest of my life. But with every year the chance of recurrence diminishes and I get stronger.

"I wanted to be seen as a normal person. I didn't want to be asked about it again. Now I'm past all that.

"But I needed time to process, and now I'm comfortable talking about it again. I just didn't want to be the lymphoma survivor in public all the time. It can cheapen the topic a little bit."

Educationally, she had little difficulty in making up for lost time; it was tougher in her sport, even if she still confounded expectation.

She was back on the pitch with UCD Waves within five months; after returning to her Commerce degree an Erasmus programme took her to Bordeaux.

Superior

There she soon established her place in a league far superior to that in this country before returning to UCD, featuring in a Cup final before stepping up to join Shelbourne.

An international call-up eluded her - until now. And when it happened, she realised just how much her erstwhile colleagues, like the full-time McCabe at gilded Arsenal, had sprinted ahead of her.

"I don't know how much longer I can do it, competing against players for whom it's their profession. I have to raise my game all the time but I give myself credit for that.

"It's stressful for me even though I love it so much. I know I have to give more than what I'm used to. It can be a negative pressure when you're making mistakes, you think they're noticed more.

"It was a shock to me because the last time I'd been with these girls was six years ago and they all have moved on.

"I'd have been at their level and now I'm struggling to raise my game to match them. I'm playing catch-up. It should get easier."

Still, it feels as if she is at a crossroads in her life now.

She has started working with a start-up consultancy firm in London and has signed for second-tier Charlton Athletic.

But she also knows that, perhaps allied to new manager Vera Pauw's arrival and the prospect of a major tournament in England next summer, she might need to maximise the chances of making it as a pro.

Starting her day at 7am and finishing after midnight thanks to trans-London tube treks aren't propitious, however.

"I know I can do it if given the chance," she says. Knowing she is fortunate to even have the chance, you reckon, is motivation enough.

Irish Independent