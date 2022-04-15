West Ham manager David Moyes wants to be ‘favourites’ as Hammers get revenge over gloating Lyon

West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his team to think of themselves as favourites to win the Europa League after they reached their first major European semi-final in 46 years with victory at Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.

West Ham stunned the French side, who had gloated and taunted the Hammers on social media, 3-0 in the second leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt were also the opposition in the semi-finals of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, West Ham's last major European semi.

"We're not favourites, but I want the players to think that they are," Moyes told reporters. "I want the players to have great self-belief and I want them to think right from the start of the tournament.

"I've always thought the form we were in at the start this season, I would have taken anybody on at that time."

Moyes, who took West Ham from the brink of Premier League relegation in the 2019-20 season, said it was a "monumental period" for the London club.

"I'm hoping we can keep it going, I'm hoping we can be talking about the final soon," he added.

Hammers midfielder Declan Rice insisted Lyon's gloating and taunting was an incentive for the visiting team.

He said: “Obviously, (Moussa) Dembele winking at the camera in the first leg and then their Twitter admin somehow saying they don't know how they're not going to get through.

“So those things come back to bite you and we stayed quiet, put in a performance and now West Ham are in the semis. What more do we want?”

In the first leg, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele was brought down when through on goal by Aaron Cresswell, leading to the West Ham defender being sent off.

The hosts were frustrated at the decision for a straight red, feeling the Frenchman made the most of it. Their anger was increased when Dembele turned and winked at the camera after the dismissal, in a manner similar to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after his side provoked England's Wayne Rooney into getting sent off in a crucial World Cup match in 2006.

After the game last week, Moyes warned Dembele things move quickly in football, saying: “This game has got a strange way of coming back to catch you, you just never know.”

Ahead of the return at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the Europa League Twitter account had asked “Which four [quarter-finalists] will progress?”, to which Lyon’s English account replied: “Are you really asking like there’s a chance we don’t go through?”

Rice, one of the scorers on Thursday night, responded after helping end the Ligue 1 side’s European run with: “This aged well”.

West Ham are sixth in the Premier League on 51 points with six matches left. They host Burnley on Sunday.