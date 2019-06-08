Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh has died at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

'We are completely heartbroken' - Football in shock after sudden death of Leyton Orient manager (49)

The club announced Edinburgh's death in a statement, saying the former Tottenham defender had died on Saturday, having suffered the arrest on Monday.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy," said Orient chairman Nigel Travis.

"All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments."

Edinburgh had just guided Orient to promotion back to the English Football League after taking over in November 2017 as the club began an extensive rebuild.

"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever," Travis added.

Online Editors