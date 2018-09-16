Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his 500th goal with outrageous 'Kung fu kick' for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal as his LA Galaxy side lost to Toronto FC and it may just have been one of his most inventive yet.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal as his LA Galaxy side lost to Toronto FC and it may just have been one of his most inventive yet.

The Swedish striker has made a big impression in America since moving to Los Angeles from Manchester United earlier this year, with his latest 'kung fu kick' finish inspiring some excited commentary from the Major League Soccer broadcasters.

The goal also drew gasps from Toronto fans, with many standing to applaud Ibrahimovic for his moment of magic.

In total, 438 of Ibrahimovic's goals have come in club competition from spells in Holland, Italy, Spain, France, England and now in the United States where he has scored 17 times in 18 league appearances. In addition, he scored 62 goals for Sweden in his stellar international career.

LA Galaxy may have lost 5-3 for Toronto, but the game will be remembered for this wonderful Zlatan moment:

Online Editors