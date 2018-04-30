Sport Other Soccer

Monday 30 April 2018

WATCH: Wes Hoolahan breaks down in tears during passionate farewell speech to Norwich City

Wes Hoolahan leads the Norwich team out for the final time and (inset) he breaks down during speech
A guard of honour, a goal, an assist and the man of the match award - in terms of goodbyes, could it have been any better?

Saturday was drenched in emotion for Wes Hoolahan as he brought the curtain down on a 10-year career with Norwich City.

The 35-year-old midfielder, whose contract is not being renewed, equalised for the hosts just before the interval with a deflected shot from outside the box and then laid on what proved to be the winner for Josh Murphy midway through the second period.

There was a great atmosphere at Carrow Road, with home fans coming along in big numbers to witness the popular Irishman's 352nd and final game for the club and he made an emotional exit in the 85th minute, to be replaced by fit-again Tom Trybull.

Footage has emerged of the Dubliner's speech to his team-mates at Norwich's awards ceremony and it is heartwrenching.

Hoolahan was overcome with emotion as he tried to address the crowd.

It took the Irishman a few seconds to regain his composure. "A pint of Guinness," were enough words to break the ice.

Hoolahan thanked everybody before breaking down once again and handing the mic back.

Online Editors

