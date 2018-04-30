WATCH: Wes Hoolahan breaks down in tears during passionate farewell speech to Norwich City

Saturday was drenched in emotion for Wes Hoolahan as he brought the curtain down on a 10-year career with Norwich City.

If you haven’t shed a tear yet...this should do the trick! 😢 Thanks to @chivejolie for the video. (Note: it does contain Wes’s Wembley catchphrase 🤬😂) pic.twitter.com/OTHDa5xIJ3

The 35-year-old midfielder, whose contract is not being renewed, equalised for the hosts just before the interval with a deflected shot from outside the box and then laid on what proved to be the winner for Josh Murphy midway through the second period.

There was a great atmosphere at Carrow Road, with home fans coming along in big numbers to witness the popular Irishman's 352nd and final game for the club and he made an emotional exit in the 85th minute, to be replaced by fit-again Tom Trybull.