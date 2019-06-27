Watch: Wayne Rooney scores yet another goal from the halfway line

Wayne Rooney has made a habit of scoring goals from around the halfway line throughout his career.

Having scored from just inside the opposition half for Manchester United against West Ham in 2014, the ex-England striker bettered it three years later for Everton against the same opposition, casually chipping a loose Joe Hart clearance from the centre circle into the net.

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

But last night’s effort for D.C. United was the best of the lot as Rooney gathered the ball ten yards inside his own half and launched a superb lob over Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

The result took D.C. United up to third in the table.

All three goals can be compared below.

Did it for Manchester United.



Did it for Everton.



Did it for D.C. United.@WayneRooney has now scored a halfway line goal for every club he’s played for. The only player to have ever done it 3 times. Class is permanent. pic.twitter.com/JKmOjzhWEa — David. (@Rooney_esque) June 27, 2019

