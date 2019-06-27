Sport Other Soccer

Watch: Wayne Rooney scores yet another goal from the halfway line

Washington, D.C., USA; D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from his own half against Orlando City SC at Audi Field. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Wayne Rooney has made a habit of scoring goals from around the halfway line throughout his career.

Having scored from just inside the opposition half for Manchester United against West Ham in 2014, the ex-England striker bettered it three years later for Everton against the same opposition, casually chipping a loose Joe Hart clearance from the centre circle into the net.

But last night’s effort for D.C. United was the best of the lot as Rooney gathered the ball ten yards inside his own half and launched a superb lob over Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

The result took D.C. United up to third in the table. 

All three goals can be compared below.   

