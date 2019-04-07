WATCH: Wayne Rooney gives his reaction as he is sent off after a VAR review
Wayne Rooney was sent off for DC United after match officials reviewed his lunging tackle on a VAR replay.
The referee initially gave a yellow card for Rooney's tackle on opponent Diego Rossi, but that decision was swiftly changed as the official used video technology to come to the correct decision.
ROONEY SEES RED! 📕 #DCvLAFC https://t.co/g2jvLPoF51— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 6, 2019
"I have no arguments," said Rooney. "It wasn’t malicious and I didn’t try to hurt him, but obviously I caught him. I was expecting (a red card) really when the referee gave me the yellow. It’s the right call."
It was a miserable night overall for Rooney and his team, as they lost 4-0 in front of their own fans in Washington as they were condemned to their first defeat of the season.
"I think the best thing for a team when you lose like today is to play again quickly," added Rooney. "We’ve got the opportunity to play again on Tuesday at home. That’s a great opportunity for us to try and put this game behind us, get a good result against Montreal and put this game to bed."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Scott McTominay left scratching his head after Manchester United lose at Wolves
- Andy Cole picked out the best two players he ever played with and chose Roy Keane as one of them
- More misery at Molineux for United