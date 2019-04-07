Wayne Rooney was sent off for DC United after match officials reviewed his lunging tackle on a VAR replay.

WATCH: Wayne Rooney gives his reaction as he is sent off after a VAR review

The referee initially gave a yellow card for Rooney's tackle on opponent Diego Rossi, but that decision was swiftly changed as the official used video technology to come to the correct decision.

"I have no arguments," said Rooney. "It wasn’t malicious and I didn’t try to hurt him, but obviously I caught him. I was expecting (a red card) really when the referee gave me the yellow. It’s the right call."

It was a miserable night overall for Rooney and his team, as they lost 4-0 in front of their own fans in Washington as they were condemned to their first defeat of the season.

"I think the best thing for a team when you lose like today is to play again quickly," added Rooney. "We’ve got the opportunity to play again on Tuesday at home. That’s a great opportunity for us to try and put this game behind us, get a good result against Montreal and put this game to bed."

