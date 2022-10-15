WATCH: Super sub hits incredible volley in dramatic FAI Junior Cup tie

It was Roy of the Rovers stuff for super sub Malik Alimi at Claremount Stadium, Navan, in the FAI Junior Cup last night.

Rivervalley’s Alimi watched from the bench as he side slumped to a 2-0 deficit in the third round of the prestigious competition away to Parkvilla.

But he was called into action and proved the difference on a night of drama as he bagged a brace to force extra time.

And his second, a late equaliser, was a thing of poetic beauty. The evergreen Conan Byrne swung in a corner from the right which was fisted a good 40 foot into the air towards the edge of the box. Alimi wound up the right boot surely knowing that the percentages favoured a mishit or warning to the birds that fluttered in the night sky.

Yet he managed to combine the technique and power to put his laces through the ball and the ball nestling into a bulging net.

Rivervalley then went onto win 5-4 on penalties on a dramatic night in Navan and will meet Dublin Dynamo in the next stage of the competition.



