WATCH: Sergio Aguero involved in fracas with Wigan fans following Manchester City's shock FA Cup exit
Sergio Aguero was involved in a clash with a Wigan fan as ugly scenes marred the end of the Latics' shock FA Cup win over Manchester City.
Fans spilled on to the pitch at the DW Stadium as the hosts celebrated their 1-0 fifth round win against the runaway Premier League leaders.
Supporters from both clubs were involved in disturbances, while television pictures appeared to show a home supporter and striker Aguero involved in a physical exchange.
Advertising hoardings were ripped out and thrown and a pitch invasion by Wigan fans got out of hand while the defeated City players were being escorted off the pitch.
Video footage also appeared to show objects, including an advertising board, being thrown at police officers by fans in the City end.
The match itself was also a fiery affair, with City manager Pep Guardiola and Wigan counterpart Paul Cook involved in a heated confrontation in the wake of Fabian Delph's controversial red card on the stroke of half-time.
Surely a heavy ban coming for Sergio Aguero who lashed out at a Wigan fan after the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/5DnHe19yCz— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 19, 2018
Man City's fans taking defeat well, stay classy lads... pic.twitter.com/rUIpDHDofJ— James Whittaker (@northstokie) February 19, 2018
Press Association
