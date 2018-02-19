WATCH: Sergio Aguero involved in fracas with Wigan fans following Manchester City's shock FA Cup exit

Fans spilled on to the pitch at the DW Stadium as the hosts celebrated their 1-0 fifth round win against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Supporters from both clubs were involved in disturbances, while television pictures appeared to show a home supporter and striker Aguero involved in a physical exchange.

Advertising hoardings were ripped out and thrown and a pitch invasion by Wigan fans got out of hand while the defeated City players were being escorted off the pitch.