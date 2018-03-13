WATCH: Ryan Manning beats John Terry in the air to nod home in a good night for Irish in the Championship
It has been a good night for Irish goalscorers in the Championship.
Galway youngster Ryan Manning was too quick and sharp for Aston Villa's John Terry as he nodded home for QPR in the 12th minute to give his side the lead.
Elsewhere, Matt Doherty was on target for leaders Wolves and Enda Stevens found the net for Sheffield United.
More to follow...
Online Editors
