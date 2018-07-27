WATCH: Middlesbrough's pre-season friendly with Sunderland abandoned after spectacular thunderstorm

It was less than ideal preparation for the new season for Middlesbrough and Sunderland as an epic thunderstorm forced play to be abandoned at the Riverside Stadium.

Only 45 minutes could be played before the referee called an end to the pre-season friendly fixture due to the adverse weather conditions.

Boro manager Tony Pulis said he had never seen a game affected by such severe weather, and revealed there were plans in place before the match began to deal with the expected thunderstorm.

“I’ve been in the game a long time and I’ve never seen a game called off for what we had at half-time,” Pulis said on Middlesbrough's official website.

“It’s another thing on my belt of the things I’ve seen and done in football.

“The referee had said beforehand that the weather had been calculated to hit us around eight o’clock and he said then that if it’s that bad, there will be no risks and no chances taken.”

