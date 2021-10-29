Union Berlin ordered to close part of their stadium over anti-Semitic insults aimed at Israeli fans

Union Berlin have been punished for the behaviour of some of their fans

Union Berlin have been ordered to close part of their stadium for next week’s Europa Conference League match against Feyenoord after fans used anti-Semitic insults against Maccabi Haifa supporters last month.

Maccabi Haifa fans had said they faced insults and threats of violence while also having beer thrown at them at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on September 30, and Union subsequently issued an indefinite ban to one supporter identified as one of the perpetrators.

UEFA’s disciplinary body has now ordered a partial closure of the stadium for Union’s next home match on Thursday as a result of “the racist behaviour of its supporters”, with the club required to display a ‘#NoToRacism’ flag over the empty seats.