Troy Parrott signs off with a goal as Ipswich finish season with win but play-off heartache for Ronan Curtis and Pompey

Troy Parrott signed off on his loan from Spurs to Ipswich Town with a goal. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Two goals in the opening nine minutes by James Norwood and Gwion Edwards followed by a third from Troy Parrott helped secure a 3-1 victory for Ipswich against Fleetwood with the visitors pulling one back through Wes Burns.

Norwood struck in the third minute stabbing home after Armando Dobra dribbled his way across the penalty area and the second came six minutes later when Edwards rifled the ball across Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

The Tractor Boys extended their lead when Parrott converted after being put through by Norwood in the 29th minute.

Town keeper David Cornell beat out a shot from Danny Andrews and Kyle Vassell had a great chance to pull a goal back but fired tamely wide.

Mark McGuinness blocked an angled shot by Burns and Norwood missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 4-0 following a pinpoint cross from Keanan Bennetts.

Dobra missed another opportunity while Burns pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute after he chased his own through ball to slam home on the angle.

The goalscorer then fired inches wide as the game drew to a close.

Adam Phillips scored the only goal as Portsmouth were denied a play-off place after losing 1-0 at home to mid-table Accrington.

Pompey had to better Oxford and Charlton’s result to cement their place in the top six but were made to pay for a lamentable first-half display by being consigned to another season in League One.

Accrington took the lead in the 23rd minute when Phillips played a neat one-two with Harvey Rodgers before firing the ball high into the net.

Phillips was close to doubling his and the visitors’ tally six minutes later when his 30-yard free-kick was magnificently pushed around the post by Craig MacGillivray.

Pompey were much improved in the second half and Ronan Curtis and George Byers both called goalkeeper Toby Savin into action as they pushed for an equaliser.

Savin made another good stop five minutes from time to deny substitute Charlie Daniels from close range before making a flying save to keep out Curtis’ stoppage-time free-kick.

Pompey’s defeat opened the door for Oxford who gleefully stepped through with 4-0 victory over Burton to claim the final play-off spot.

Mide Shodipo, Matty Taylor, Elliot Lee and Sam Winnall struck the goals and took Oxford’s league tally to 77.

