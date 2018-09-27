Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar hit out at Barcelona players for their reaction to last night's surprise defeat to the La Liga minnows/

Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar hit out at Barcelona players for their reaction to last night's surprise defeat to the La Liga minnows/

'That is not the right way of doing things' - Barcelona stars slammed for 'ugly' behaviour after shock loss

Despite taking the lead, goals from Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez secured a shock win for Leganes, handing the title favourites their first loss of the season.

Speaking after the game, Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar accused the Barcelona players of 'ugly' behaviour and claimed that they acted like bad losers by not congratulating the victors.

"We are an unassuming side but we would have preferred a different reaction from Barcelona," Cuellar told Cadena Ser.

"If you are a team who are used to winning and you do not, you should congratulate the other team but Barcelona did not do that to us.

"None of their players came over after the game, that is not the right way of doing things, it is ugly and should not happen.

Cuellar added that after conceding a goal, he was delighted to have made a string of saves that allowed Leganes to hold on for a famous victory.

"I was very pleased with my performance and the saves I made, but the important thing is always the team and I am just glad I could play my part.

"We did not start well and I was disappointed for my own par in their goal but we did well to take advantage of them switching off.

"When we entered the closing stages of the game, we had faith and belief in ourselves even though they are one of the best teams in the world."

Online Editors