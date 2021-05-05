Stephen Ward on lookout for new club after being released by Ipswich

Former Ireland international Stephen Ward is to leave Ipswich after being told he will not be offered a new deal by the League One club.

The 35-year-old full-back, who will be out of contract this summer, has made 29 league starts this season – the last of them against Wimbledon on April 24 – and one more would have automatically triggered a 12-month extension.

Manager Paul Cook told the club’s official website: “Stephen has been an absolute pleasure to work with. He conducts himself great, he leads by example, and it’s no surprise he’s had the career he’s had.

“Everyone at the club wishes Stephen all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts this season.”

Former Bohemians, Wolves, Burnley and Stoke defender Ward joined Town in August last year and has made 31 appearances for the club in total.

