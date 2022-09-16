Stephen Bradley laments away-day gifts as Hoops are taught a lesson in Belgium

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe of Gent shoots to score his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group F match between Gent and Shamrock Rovers at KAA Gent Stadium in Gent, Belgium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers, right, clashes with Jens Petter Hauge of Gent during the UEFA Europa Conference League tie in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In what was their 100th game on the European stage, Shamrock Rovers went to Belgium and learned another lesson of how punishing life on the big stage can be as they were outfoxed and outscored by a superior Gent side.

Gent are not one of the powerhouses in Belgian football, they have just one league title to compare to Rovers’ 19, and while they did have four senior internationals in their starting XI, they carried no big names into this battle.

While Gent’s hopes of winning the group were hugely boosted by this win as well as a surprise 3-2 loss for Molde away to Djurgardens last night, the harsh lesson for Rovers is that Gent didn’t have to work too hard for the points, the win all but secured when Gent went 2-0 up after just 18 minutes.

All three goals were preventable. The second one was a nightmare moment for Rovers defender Dan Cleary, who slipped when caught in possession and was punished with a goal by the sublime Gent captain Vadis Odjdija-Ofoe.

He scored two goals on the night and is a gifted player who deserved his pre-match billing from Stephen Bradley as the Belgians’ main threat.

Had Rovers not given up those two goals so cheaply, had the Hoops taken some of their own chances – Rory Gaffney went close twice while sub Justin Ferizaj also threatened late on – then maybe this could have had a different outcome. But in reality, Gent were better in every department.

“The difference in the game is when you give up chances to teams like that they usually take them at vital moments,” Bradley conceded after the defeat.

“Parts of the performance were good, parts were not, and if you don’t start well in these games you are going to get punished. You can’t give teams like that a leg-up in the first 10, 15 minutes.

“The players are professional and we must make sure we improve with every game and cut out the mistakes at this level because nine times out of 10 you get punished.”

Away in a group game for the first time in 12 years, Rovers would not have been intimidated by the atmosphere – Gent’s 20,000-capacity ground was less than half full and the 1,000-strong Rovers support made their voices heard – but the Hoops camp knew from the off they were in for a tough night.



Gent were in front after just eight minutes. The vision of Korean midfielder Hyunseok Hong picked out Malick Fofana and his lay-off was perfect for Hugo Cuypers to fire home.

Cuypers and Fofana got the credit but the ball from Hong was sublime as he carried the No 7 on his back with the same class as compatriot and fellow No 7 Son Heung-min of Tottenham.

If Gent had to work for the first goal, the second was gifted to them.

On 18 minutes, Alan Mannus played a short pass to Cleary, he tried to play the ball out but lost his concentration and his footing, was pressed by Cuypers and the ball rebounded out to Odjidja-Ofoe, who volleyed home from the edge of the box.

With Gaffney isolated up front, it was all about Gent and their possession, Mannus saving from Jens Peter Hauge on 27 minutes and then producing another stop before the break to deny Jordan Torunarigha.

Rovers made a switch at half-time, Seán Kavanagh coming on for the tiring Chris McCann, and there was soon a brighter look about the away side.

Dylan Watts was off-target with a shot, Gent ’keeper Paul Nardi made his first save of the night on 51 minutes to deny Gary O’Neill, and there was a danger to Gent on 53 minutes when Nardi had to save from Gaffney, earning Rovers a corner.

There was a further chance for Jack Byrne as Gent’s sturdy but gifted defenders Joseph Okmu and Cameroon international Michael Ngaedeu-Ngadjui were made to work.

But Gent carved Rovers open again on 65 minutes. Odjidja-Ofoe, who had a brief spell at Norwich alongside Wes Hoolahan, played a clever one-two with Fofana and collected the ball to fire home.

Tempers then flared on 71 minutes. Gent substitute Bruno Godeau went to the ground after playing a pass back to his ’keeper, clutching his hamstring. Nardi went to put the ball out of play for his team-mate to get treatment, but the ball came off Godeau’s body as he lay on the turf, Rovers gained possession – to the anger of the home side – and Gent had to block a shot from Gaffney. In the aftermath, Hoops sub Aaron Greene and Jens Peter Hauge were booked

There was more to come from Rovers on 79 minutes as teenager Ferizaj, brought on as a sub for Byrne, sent in a shot which Nardi had to parry for a corner.

Another move from sub Neil Farrugia also failed to yield a goal when the game was long gone from their grasp. But with four matches to play, the Hoops are still not out of the group.

GENT – Nardi; Okumu, Ngaedeu-Ngadjui, Torunarigha (Godeau 46); Castro-Montes (Fortuna 78), Kums, Hong (Hjulsager 66), Hauge; Odjidja-Ofoe (Owusu 66); Cuypers, Fonafa (Depoitre 66).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Grace, Cleary, Gannon; Finn (Farrugia 75), McCann (Kavanagh 46), O’Neill, Lyons; Byrne (Ferizaj 75), Watts (Greene 66); Gaffney (Burke 75).

REF – V Kastrati (Kosovo).