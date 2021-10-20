St Pat’s out of UEFA Youth League after two-goal defeat to Red Star Belgrade

St Patrick's Athletic exited the UEFA Youth League after Red Star Belgrade showed a killer instinct when it mattered to advance.

Sean O'Connor's Saints side always faced an uphill task in the second leg, trailing 2-1 from the first meeting in Dublin three weeks ago.

And while they created chances in the away game, they suffered a 2-0 defeat on the night for a 4-1 aggregate reverse.

Stefan Legovic put the hosts ahead from a 12th minute set piece and, while the returning Adam Murphy threatened on either side of the interval for the away side, Mihajlo Milosavic put the outcome beyond doubt by striking in the 80th minute.