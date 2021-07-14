St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says ‘serious clubs interested’ in Jamie McGrath but valuation for Ireland midfielder not met

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says the club will not be rushed into the sale of Ireland international Jamie McGrath despite some "serious" bids for the Meath native.

McGrath has made rapid progress since his move to St Mirren from Dundalk and made his senior Ireland debut last month, which added to the speculation about the 24-year-old who was previously linked with a move to Aberdeen.

"We had a bid a couple of weeks ago and we’re very transparent with Jamie and his representatives," Waterford native Goodwin told Express Sport.

"There are some serious clubs interested. We’ve only had two or three concrete bids on the table but at the same time the club have been brave and thrown those out. They don’t meet our valuation.

“For us to replace a 17-goal midfielder is going to be very difficult, a couple hundred grand here and there isn’t going to cut it. We don’t need to sell anyone either, but we’re always fair to players that come here or that come through the academy.

“If a bid meets our valuation and it’s a club that Jamie quite likes the idea of then we’re not going to stand in anyone’s way to earning some big money at a potentially bigger club.

“We have to be realistic about the situation. Jamie’s done great for us last season, he’s a senior international and that’s how I sell this place to young players I bring here," added Goodwin.

"We ask them to come here and do the business for us for a year or two and, if they do that, we won’t stand in their way. That’s my mantra and that’s always going to be that way. Jamie’s a really good character, he’s not kicking down my door demanding we accept bids."