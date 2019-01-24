Chelsea answered Maurizio Sarri's criticism to advance to the Carabao Cup final with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Tottenham after a frenetic clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea answered Maurizio Sarri's criticism to advance to the Carabao Cup final with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Tottenham after a frenetic clash at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs' trophy drought under Pochettino continues as Chelsea advance to Carabao Cup final after penalty drama

Spurs, who had been seeking a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup, saw their slender first-leg advantage wiped out by a N'Golo Kante strike which went through the legs of Moussa Sissoko and Paulo Gazzaniga.

And Eden Hazard - labelled an "individual player" and "not a leader" by Sarri on Wednesday - netted following a flowing move to give Chelsea a 2-1 aggregate lead.

Fernando Llorente's header levelled the tie and penalties followed as neither side could find a winner inside 90 minutes, leaving them locked at 2-2 after two legs.

Eric Dier sent Spurs' third penalty soaring into the Matthew Harding Stand and, after Jorginho put Chelsea in front, Lucas Moura's weak spot kick was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

David Luiz kept his composure to drill low into the net as Chelsea reached the February 24 final with Manchester City, giving Sarri a chance to claim his first managerial silverware. The wait goes on for Mauricio Pochettino.

Press Association