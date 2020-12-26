SPL round-up: Celtic's return to form continues with win at Hamilton but Hagi strike keeps Rangers 16 points clear

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic celebrates with Odsonne Edouard after scoring their team's second goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match against Hamilton Academical. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Rangers fought to a hard-earned 1-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox to underline their Scottish Premiership title credentials.

Ianis Hagi’s strike on 33 minutes proved enough for Steven Gerrard’s team to record a 12th straight league victory.

Celtic won 3-0 at Hamilton to remain 16 points behind Rangers.

After a goalless first half, Odsonne Edouard put the Hoops ahead with a penalty in the 49th minute after being fouled in the box.

The Accies – without 10 players through either injury or Covid-19 – were further behind in the 55th minute when Edouard set up Leigh Griffiths.

A close-range effort from David Turnbull in the 74th minute settled matters as Neil Lennon’s side kept themselves moving forwards, with three games still in hand on their Old Firm title rivals.

Aberdeen moved above Hibs into third place after a 2-1 win over St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Liam Gordon’s header had given the visitors the lead after 38 minutes.

The Dons, though, were level just before half-time when Sam Cosgrove converted from the penalty spot.

Ash Taylor put Aberdeen in front following a corner after 54 minutes, which proved enough to secure all three points.

Saints finished with 10 men when substitute Callum Hendry was sent off in the 90th minute for a second caution.

Dundee United substitute Nicky Clark’s stoppage-time strike secured a 1-1 draw at home against Motherwell.

The visitors had looked on course for their first victory since the end of October after an early header from Tony Watt on nine minutes.

However, Micky Mellon’s men grabbed a point when Clark bundled the ball in from close range.

Livingston maintained their perfect record under new manager David Martindale after Scott Robinson’s stoppage-time goal gave them a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock.

Chris Burke had earlier put Killie ahead from the penalty spot in the 48th minute following a handball.

But Jay Emmanuel-Thomas equalised only three minutes later with a long-range effort for his first Scottish Premiership goal.

Then, deep into stoppage time, substitute Robinson volleyed in a looping effort after a clearance fell to him at the edge of the box.

The dramatic finale made it six wins out of six for Martindale since he took over – while Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer suffered an eighth defeat from nine league games.

Marcus Fraser was on target against his old club as St Mirren won 2-0 at bottom club Ross County, who finished with nine men.

Staggies defender Josh Reid was shown a red card on 36 minutes following a second caution, with midfielder Ross Draper following on the hour.

With 15 minutes left, former County captain Fraser eventually broke the deadlock when his shot deflected in, before substitute Kristian Dennis headed in his first goal for the club on 86 minutes.

PA Media