Samir Nasri has had his doping ban increased from six to 18 months following an appeal against the original sanction by UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector.

Samir Nasri has had his doping ban increased from six to 18 months following an appeal against the original sanction by UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector.

Samir Nasri has doping ban increased by an extra year after appeal by UEFA ethics inspector

In February, Nasri was given a six-month ban after receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector argued that ban was insufficient and on Wednesday the European governing body extended his suspension to 18 months.

The ban is backdated to July 1, 2017, even though Nasri has played since then, making eight appearances for Antalyaspor in Turkey between signing in August 2017 and leaving in January this year.

Nasri, who is a free agent, can return to training with any club from November.

A UEFA statement said: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of 22 February 2018 is amended as follows:

"1. The player Samir Nasri is suspended for eighteen (18) months. This suspension will start running on 1 July 2017.

"2. The player Samir Nasri is allowed to return to training, with any football club starting from 1 November 2018."

Nasri received the treament in December 2016 while on holiday. At the time, the former France international was playing for Sevilla on loan from Manchester City.

Press Association