Roy Keane reaffirms desire to return to management but bats away West Brom link as ‘absolute rubbish’

Roy Keane has reaffirmed his desire to return to management, as he insisted he has had no contact over the vacant role at West Bromwich Albion.

Steve Bruce was sacked as West Brom manager on Monday morning, with Keane quickly installed as the favourite to replace his former Manchester United team-mate.

Speaking on Sky’s Monday Night Football, Keane described suggestions that he has been contacted by West Brom as “absolute rubbish”, while insisting he was still desperate to make a return to management for the first time since losing his job at Ipswich in January 2011.

"I want to keep that door open,” he said, when asked if he still had the drive to get back into management.

"When I do a lot of the media stuff, that can leave me unfulfilled. I still feel I have something to offer as a manager. That’s the bottom line. I think I could still be a good manager.

"You feel you can go back and fix a club. Everyone who goes into the job feels they can do that.

"I have a good life and enjoy what I can do, but there is something in the pit of my stomach that makes me feel like I want to go back into it.

"If something happens great. If not, then life goes on.”

Keane was then asked about the West Brom vacancy and he suggested the links were wide of the mark.

"It’s bizarre,” he stated. “Sometimes the bookies play silly games with people. I’ve been favourite for a few jobs over the last year or two and it was all nonsense. The same with speculation over the last 48 hours. Absolute rubbish.”

Keane went on to suggest he has experienced his toughest times as a manager, as he suggested the experience of his spell in charge of Ipswich left him doubting himself.

"From my experience, it’s been tougher as a manager than it was as a player,” he added.

"When you are a player, you are looking after your own performances and when it’s going well, you get pats on the back.

“As a manager, when you lose football matches you have a big responsibility. Your players, staff, board, supporters and the media. That's all part of the journey.

"My biggest challenges were at Ipswich. I made some poor decisions, couldn’t get any momentum into the club and it was certainly a struggle.

"I probably learned more from my experience at Ipswich than in any other role and losing your job is brutal.

"When you lose your job as a manager, you suffer. Your confidence, your pride, your ego and your family suffer. Sometimes, you have to give people a break.”