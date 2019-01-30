FORMER Ireland international football hero Roy Keane no longer goes to the gym and said he wonders what the point is when he sees people weighing 20 stone out cycling.

Roy Keane on post-retirement life: No more early morning trips to the gym, traffic jams and putting out the bins

Speaking to retired rugby international and Munster star, Donncha O’Callaghan, Keane said he still likes to exercise, but he feels he has done his time when it comes to the gym or running.

"I still like to get up early, I still like doing some sort of physical exercise. I wouldn’t be going to the gym, or going cycling, or swimming or joining clubs or lifting weights or anything like that," he told O’Callaghan.

"I think that is great, that was part of my life and I was passionate about it.

"But I just found passion for other things now, I’ve done my time. I don’t do any running. I see people out cycling, like maybe I should buy a racer or something, I wouldn’t be into all the gear and the glasses.

"I look at people who are about 20 stone and I say what’s the point in you cycling? I still have that mind set a little bit, forget the fact that they actually might be enjoying it."

O’Callaghan has recorded a show for Virgin Media One documenting the "very personal" journey through his retirement from the game called 'Game Over: True Lives'.

He interviewed some sporting heroes, both here and abroad, including fellow Cork man, Roy Keane, as part of the production.

The former Ireland assistant manager said he lives a normal life.

"I did an interview a few years ago and somebody asked me who puts my bins out," Keane said.

"I have to put my bins out, I’m living a normal life. I’ve offered my young lad a few bob but he won’t do it, so there’s things you have to do.

"I drive the kids to school, I’m stuck in traffic going 'is this what my life is', well it is, you have to sit in traffic for an hour or two like millions of other people."

Keane said when he hung up his boots he expected his family life to be like the Waltons, including walks in the park - but that’s not what happened.

"I found after a month or two that they didn’t have the same plans as me, so I think they were missing me going to work as much as anything," he said.

"I got offered a job at Sunderland and I was away on a family holiday and my family we looking at me, not saying it directly, but going 'we kind of enjoy your company but not too much of it', so when the job came back up they were saying you should go for it."

The programme 'Game Over: True Lives' will be on Virgin Media One, Friday night, February 1 at 10.30pm.

