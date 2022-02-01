Ross Tierney nets last-gasp leveller for Motherwell while Hayes and Ogbene also find target on good night for Irish in UK

Motherwell and St Mirren fans briefly clashed on the pitch after Ross Tierney scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors in Paisley.

Alex Gogic looked to have scored a debut winner for St Mirren when he headed home in the 81st minute of a close cinch Premiership encounter 24 hours after moving on loan from Hibernian.

But Tierney finished high into the net after fellow substitute Kaiyne Woolery robbed Richard Tait on the by-line and cut the ball back.

A number of fans of both clubs encroached onto the pitch in the corner and two traded punches before moving back into the stands.

Motherwell had enjoyed the better of a tight first half before both goalkeepers made decent saves in a livelier second period.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was delighted to see Tierney grab his first goal since his transfer from Bohemians.

“We know he’s got the intelligence to pick up good positions and it was a great finish right in front of our fans, who were magnificent,” he said. “Even when we went 1-0 down they were still with us and brought us towards that goal.”

Elsewhere, Ross County and Aberdeen cancelled each other out as they had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw in Dingwall.

Just minutes into the second half, Aberdeen took the lead through Dubliner Jonny Hayes but, after Ross Callachan equalised with a volley 53 minutes in, neither goalkeeper was particularly troubled.

Hayes’ goal came three minutes into the second half when he was released by Scott Brown into space on the left flank and – with very little support up the pitch alongside him – elected to go it alone, finding the inside of the post and then the net to give Aberdeen the advantage.

Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene was on target as Rotherham stretched their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 5-0 win at bottom club Doncaster.

Mickel Miller scored straight for a corner to give the visitors an early lead before Ben Wiles added a second in the 17th minute.

Ogbene ended hopes of a second-half Rovers revival when he curled the ball into the top corner with 18 minutes left before Daniel Barlaser swiftly tucked away a penalty and Jamie Lindsay scored a late fifth from close range.

Wigan sit three points behind, but still hold two games in hand, after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by play-off chasers Oxford. The game came too soon for new Wigan signing Jamie McGrath with Ireland team mate Will Keane also missing after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Matt Taylor gave the U's the lead with 23 minutes gone, but Callum Lang had Wigan level before half-time.

The Latics thought they had grabbed a late winner when substitute Josh Magennis turned the ball in with six minutes left, but the goal was ruled out for offside.