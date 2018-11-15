Roma to donate €150k to assist with rehabilitation for Sean Cox as he continues recovery from serious assault

AS Roma and club president Jim Pallotta will donate €150,000 to assist with Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox's recovery from a serious assault suffered last April.

Cox was attacked by opposition fans outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash between Liverpool and Roma, which left him in a coma.

Roma have today announced that they will give €100,000 towards Cox's medical bills through its Roma Cares foundation, while Pallotta will give an additional €50,000. Officials from the Italian club travelled to Ireland last Friday to meet with Sean's wife Martina, with Roma agreeing to work with the family on 'fundraising initiatives that will help cover ongoing costs for Sean over a multi-year period'.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent last month, Sean Cox's wife Martina outlined the long rehabilitation process her husband now faces.

"He can see but his sight is compromised," says Martina. "He probably has double or treble vision. He can see us when we come in but if you show him a small photograph it's probably a bit hazy to him.

"His hearing seems fine. People go in and tell him stories and he's laughing and smiling but he can't communicate with us. That's probably one of the worst things about all this."

Roma president Jim Pallotta said: "What happened to Sean Cox should never happen to anyone attending a football match. Our thoughts today, as they have been from day one, are with Sean, Martina and their whole family. We all hope Sean makes as full a recovery as possible."

Donations to the SupportSean campaign can be made at http://www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox

