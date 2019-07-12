Robinson set to join Sheffield United's Irish contingent in £6million switch

The move will represent a boost for international manager Mick McCarthy as the forward will join Ireland team-mates John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick.

Robinson is under contract with Preston North End until 2020 but the 24-year-old was last night granted permission to leave their pre-season training camp in Cork to fly to England with a view to sealing the deal. Norwich City had also been heavily linked with a move.

"Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson," the club said last night. "The player has been given permission to leave the team's Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move."

Shane Long has been the only regular Premier League attacker in the Ireland squad for the last number of years, so McCarthy should have another top-tier option for the rest of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Irish Independent