Roberto Lopes on course to face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in AFCON last 16 as group results go Cape Verde’s way

Roberto Lopes of Cape Verde challenges Harold Moukoudi of Cameroon. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Roberto Lopes' Cape Verde are set for a showdown with Sadio Mane's Senegal in the round of 16 in the African Cup of Nations after their progression was confirmed tonight.

The Shamrock Rovers defender and his teammates knew they would be through once Group D top two Nigeria and Egypt avoided defeat against Guinea Bissau and Sudan respectively.

Both results went the way of Cape Verde - the fancied sides registered wins - which means Lopes and co will definitely advance as one of the four best third placed teams.

And, as a consequence of the competition structure, they are on course for a showdown with Group B winners Senegal in the city of Bafoussam next Tuesday.

The final list of games will be confirmed after the group stage finishes on Thursday.

Senegal are the top ranked African side in the FIFA world rankings, sitting in 20th position.

Liverpool star Mane is the headline attraction in a star studded squad which includes Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

However, they have failed to hit the high notes in the competition so far with a 97th minute Mane penalty against Zimbabwe the only goal they have scored in three matches. They followed that victory up with scoreless draws against Guinea and Malawi.