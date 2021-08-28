Road to Paradise paved with doubts for McCarthy

An injury to James McCarthy means that, for now, the poison remains on the shelf.

Celtic travel across Glasgow tomorrow to face Rangers at Ibrox, a game McCarthy will miss as part of the ongoing fitness battle which has seen him play (as sub) in just two of their 10 games this season and he wasn’t even on the bench for Thursday’s Europa League game in the Netherlands.

Liam Scales, Celtic’s latest recruit from Ireland and only their third signing from a League of Ireland club in 14 years, also won’t be involved as his transfer from Shamrock Rovers won’t have gone through in time, but on the day that his previous club are away to Bohemians in one local derby, Scales will be in Glasgow tomorrow to soak up what the Old Firm means.

McCarthy’s absence tomorrow will disappoint some Rangers fans, those who love to hate. Because McCarthy truly was a hate figure in his first time in Scottish club football, his spell with Hamilton and in particular his one season in the SPL (2008/2009).

Because of his ‘treachery’ in playing for Ireland ahead of his native Scotland, McCarthy was booed, with varying degrees of animosity, when he played in Scottish grounds, aside from Celtic’s home place. Jim O’Brien, another Scottish native who declared for Ireland through the parentage rule, saw it first-hand when O’Brien’s Motherwell side played McCarthy’s Hamilton in 2008.

“I heard him getting a bit of stick from our fans during Saturday’s game and I didn’t find it great. I had a look over at the section where the songs seemed to be coming from and I felt a bit for the lad,” O’Brien said at the time. “To me, it is totally unjustified the amount of stick that he seems to be getting at pretty much every ground he goes to.”

McCarthy was playing for Hamilton at home to Rangers, in October 2008, with a cup tie to come at Ibrox four days later, when the abuse was so bad that Donegal TD Joe McHugh, aware of McCarthy’s family links to that county, intervened and asked for the Minister for Foreign Affairs to contact Scotland’s First Minister and the Scottish FA to support McCarthy – an Irish citizen – in the face of what McHugh called “racist abuse which is hurtful for James’s family and is offensive”.

He was booed every time he touched the ball in that Ibrox cup tie in October 2008, a 2-0 defeat for McCarthy and Hamilton. His two other trips to Ibrox that season ended up 5-1 and 7-1 for the home side, McCarthy a magnet for bile.

In the 12 years he has been away from Scottish club football, thankfully some discussion had moved away from McCarthy’s nationality and focused on the football side of the move, with many of the Rangers faithful convinced that in signing an injury-prone player (McCarthy) and an ageing goalkeeper (Joe Hart) they had made bad choices which would do nothing to improve Celtic as a team.

And McCarthy (30) has a few battles to fight in the season ahead, a season which could define the rest of his career. Nothing he does will win over the Ibrox support or fans of other clubs who can never forgive his act of apostasy in declaring for Ireland, with a lot of disturbing talk at the time of “bloodlines” from people who should have known better. That hasn’t gone away, you know.

But McCarthy also has to win over the Celtic support. He has a huge amount of credit in the bank, from his long-standing ties with the club. Coming from a Celtic-supporting family, he was on trial with the Parkhead club at 14 and dreamed of signing for them but they passed. He said once: “After about two months they said to me, ‘You’re a good enough player, but we’ve got a big squad, so we won’t be taking you’.”

Instead, Hamilton took him on, put him in their first team when he was just 15 and got a club-record fee when they sold him to Wigan in 2009. “I won’t miss the abuse back home,” was one of his standout comments at the time.

McCarthy said all the right things when he joined Celtic earlier this summer, after his release by Crystal Palace. “Every time I’ve been at home for the past 15 years fans have been asking me when I’d sign for Celtic,” he said. “As soon as I knew Celtic were serious about it then there was only one club for me. I know what it means, and growing up supporting Celtic, watching Celtic, I know what it means to the fans.”

The words carry more weight as they are spoken with honesty, but Celtic fans have heard that before, from Irish internationals who landed up at their club and watched their careers drown.

Roy Keane admitted that when he’d said in interviews that he’d like to play for Celtic “one day” he meant it casually and that it was a “selfish” decision to join them, for the glory of being a Bhoy. Despite winning the league there, he felt “embarrassed” by his time at Celtic.

Shane Duffy’s arrival at Celtic last year, on loan from Brighton, had a messianic feel to it, Celtic fans drunk on the widely shared video of Duffy in a Derry bar singing about Celtic. Duffy’s spell there was an utter disaster, for the player and the club, and chipped away at his already-bruised confidence.

Duffy’s love for the club and his past record with the Irish national team counted for little among Celtic supporters as they watched that defence, with Duffy in it, leak goal after goal and painfully see Rangers run away with the title. Celtic fans truly hate players treating their club as a retirement home, especially when Irish players talk of playing for Celtic as a bucket-list item to be ticked before they retire. To paraphrase Roy Keane’s line about Patrick Vieira and Senegal: if you loved Celtic so much, why didn’t you come and play for us when you were 28 instead of looking to come here at 34 as a Premier League has-been?

Damien Duff is the exception here, as he approached Celtic about a move there when he still at his peak, leaving Newcastle, but the club snubbed the interest. “I contacted Celtic back then, and they said no. My fee to go to Fulham was £2.5m so Celtic would have got a bargain. I played in the Premier League for another five years but I’d have loved to go up there,” he said.

Celtic fans are glad to see McCarthy on board but also wonder how much they will see of him on the field, as no starts in the first 10 games is a poor beginning, and it’s already been worked out that Callum McGregor (an ever-present this season) played more minutes last season alone than McCarthy has in the previous five seasons.

Duffy was afforded god-like status when he arrived at Celtic, but poor form saw his crown slip pretty rapidly, as his weekly wages, and the loan fee Celtic were paying to Brighton, became an obsession for increasingly angry fans.

The Parkhead support, and Celtic as a club, really want the McCarthy move to work out, but if he’s unable to build up his fitness – and with an average of 13 league starts a year over the last five seasons, he has his work cut out – patience will run out. Celtic’s signing of McCarthy is a gamble, but their capture of Scales, the most impressive defender in the League of Ireland, could be more significant.

Parkhead has been a graveyard for some Irish careers (Luca Connell and Lee O’Connor have disappeared from view since moving there two years ago) but with Scales’ experience from senior football with Shamrock Rovers, he will hope to buck the trend.

McCarthy has challenges ahead, with regaining his place in the Ireland team off in the distance. He’s not a lost cause but, as players like Duffy know, Paradise can soon turn into hell.

Rangers v Celtic,

Live, Sky Sports, tomorrow, 12.0