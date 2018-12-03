North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have been handed FA Cup third round trips to lower league opposition.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have been handed FA Cup third round trips to lower league opposition.

Revealed: Wolves vs Liverpool the pick of the ties in FA Cup third round draw

Spurs, who lost Sunday's Premier League derby at the Emirates Stadium 4-2, will travel to either League Two Tranmere or National League North Southport.

The Gunners are on the road too, with the winners of the second round replay between National League Solihull Moors and League One Blackpool waiting in the wings.

National League Wrexham will also host Premier League opposition in the shape of 2016 champions Leicester, if they can get past League Two Newport.

Watford will also hope to avoid a giant-killing act when they head to National League South side Woking.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea were handed home draws against Sky Bet Championship trio Reading, Rotherham and Nottingham Forest respectively, while League Two Lincoln will travel to top-flight Everton.

The draw yielded two all-Premier League ties with Wolves welcoming Liverpool to Molineux and Bournemouth hosting Brighton.

Cardiff will travel to League One Gillingham, while Newcastle face Championship Blackburn at St James' Park and Crystal Palace are at home to League Two Grimsby.

Managerless Southampton have been drawn away to Frank Lampard's promotion-chasing Derby, while Fulham welcome League Two Oldham to Craven Cottage and Championship sideBirmingham head for West Ham, with Burnley taking on League One Barnsley at Turf Moor.

FA Cup third round draw

Accrington v Ipswich.

Aston Villa v Swansea.

Bolton v Walsall/Sunderland.

Bournemouth v Brighton.

Brentford v Oxford.

Bristol City v Huddersfield.

Burnley v Barnsley.

Chelsea v Nottm Forest.

Crystal Palace v Grimsby.

Derby v Southampton.

Everton v Lincoln.

Fulham v Oldham.

Gillingham v Cardiff.

Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon.

Man City v Rotherham.

Man Utd v Reading.

Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford.

Millwall v Hull.

Newcastle v Blackburn.

Norwich v Portsmouth.

Preston v Doncaster.

QPR v Leeds.

Sheff Utd v Barnet.

Sheff Wed v Luton.

Shrewsbury v Stoke.

Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal.

Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham.

West Brom v Wigan.

West Ham v Birmingham.

Woking v Watford.

Wolves v Liverpool.

Wrexham/Newport v Leicester.

Ties to be played January 4-7.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association