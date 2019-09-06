Red mist: The top 10 moments Roy Keane said what was on his mind...

Here are 10 Keane specials when the red mist descended.

1) 2002 World Cup

The daddy of them all. A furious row in Saipan, that had been festering for a while, but which exploded before the 2002 World Cup when Mick McCarthy is alleged to have accused his player of faking an injury to avoid going to Tehran for the play-off against Iran at the end of 2001. During the rant, Keane told McCarthy: "Mick, you're a liar... you're a f*****g w****r. I didn't rate you as a player, I don't rate you as a manager, and I don't rate you as a person. You can stick your World Cup up your a**e. The only reason I have any dealings with you is that somehow you are the manager of my country! You can stick it up your b******s."

2) The rant that led to Roy leaving Old Trafford

Keane left Manchester United after attacking seven of his team-mates on the club's TV channel, MUTV.

Keane's most stinging vitriol was reserved for Alex Ferguson's record signing, Rio Ferdinand.

"Just because you are paid £120,000 a week and play well for 20 minutes against Tottenham, you think you are a superstar."

3) Knee injury

After Keane suffered a season-ending knee injury in a confrontation with Alf-Inge Halaand in 1997, he stewed for three years before exacting his revenge in the Manchester derby. "I f***ing hit him hard. Take that, you c***," he recalled in his autobiography. Keane later denied using those words.

4) Prawn sandwiches

Keane hit out at sections of United's support in the wake of the club's Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev in 2000.

"Away from home our fans are fantastic, I'd call them the hardcore fans. But at home they have a few drinks and probably the prawn sandwiches, and they don't realise what's going on out on the pitch."

5) Players are 'pieces of meat'

Jaap Stam's £16.5m departure to Lazio in 2002 left Keane fuming. "His transfer to Lazio illustrates how little power footballers have in the game. He has discovered that, to football clubs, players are just expensive pieces of meat."

6) Fortune teller

Just prior to United's make-or-break Premiership showdown with Arsenal in 2002, Keane questioned the desire of some of his team-mates and warned - prophetically, as it turns out - the Red Devils could end the season without a trophy.

"We shouldn't have to demand it from the players - they should be proud to play and give 100pc.

"We're going to find it hard to win the league and if we end up with no trophies there's something wrong."

7) Blaming youngsters

As United lost their grip on their Premiership title in 2004, Keane rounded on unidentified younger players, accusing them of not pulling their weight.

"We have one or two young players who have done very little in the game," he spits. "They need to remember that and not slack off."

8) Irish blazers

In 2001, Keane hinted he might quit if officials continued to treat the Irish squad like second-class citizens. Fresh from a brilliant performance in a 4-0 thrashing of Cyprus, Keane blasted the FAI. "I was fairly critical about our seating arrangements on the flight out here, when the officials were sitting in the first-class seats and the players were sitting behind," he said.

9) Alex Ferguson row

Not so much a rant as an ongoing row. The two have not spoken for well over a decade, since the time Ferguson simply jettisoned Keane from the Manchester United dressing-room as the manager decided there can be only one figure in authority at the club.

10) Jon Walters and Harry Arter

In the summer of 2018, Keane had a go at the two Irish players before a friendly, saying they were slacking in training. Arter refused to turn up for matches in the autumn and so did Declan Rice - a blow to the team's future.

