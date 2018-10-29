Real Madrid sack manager Julen Lopetegui after disastrous start to the season

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has been sacked, the club have announced.

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 yesterday in Lopetegui's first and last experience of El Clasico.

Lopetegui was already under pressure before the eagerly-anticipated clash at the Nou Camp and his players did him no favours as they stumbled to a third straight La Liga defeat for the first time since May 2009.

The loss leaves Real ninth in the table and seven points behind pacesetters Barcelona, who were without talisman Lionel Messi after he suffered a broken arm in last week's victory over Sevilla.

Their last league win was a 1-0 win over Espanyol on September 22 and has been followed by four defeats and a draw.

Madrid were also beaten 1-0 by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, where they are joint leaders with Roma in Group G with six points from three games.

Today's news caps a horrible few months for Lopetegui, who was sacked as manager of Spain two days before the start of the World Cup when news broke of his appointment to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real.

Real Madrid have appointed former player Santiago Solari as interim manager.

