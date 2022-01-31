Preston reject Cardiff approach for Maguire while McCarthy enters frame for Sunderland job

Mick McCarthy and Sean Maguire, left, during an Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in March 2020. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

PRESTON have rejected a transfer deadline day offer from Championship rivals Cardiff City to take Ireland international Seani Maguire on loan.

Maguire is under contract with Preston until 2023 but Cardiff, who are fifth from bottom in the Championship table and are in a relegation battle with a run of just one win in seven games, had expressed an interest in a deal to take the former Cork City man until the end of the season. But Preston refused to let the Ireland cap leave and he will see out the season with the Deepdale outfit.

Maguire missed Preston's weekend draw with Bristol City due to an injury sustained in last week's win over West Brom and is hoping to be fit for Tuesday's battle with Millwall.

Meanwhile, ex-Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy could make a return to club management with his former club Sunderland.

The Black Cats sacked Lee Johnson after the weekend debacle of a 6-0 defeat to Bolton. Neil Lennon has been linked with the job but McCarthy's name has also entered the conversation. He managed Sunderland between 2003 and 2006, winning 63 of his 146 games there. McCarthy has been out of work since he was sacked by Cardiff last year.