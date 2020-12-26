Pochettino on verge of PSG deal after Tuchel sacking

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach and are hopeful of quickly concluding a deal.

The 48-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur manager is top of PSG's list following the dramatic Christmas Eve sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino has been out of work since being dismissed by Tottenham in November 2019. There is a certain irony in that, as with Tuchel at PSG, the Argentinian led his club to the Champions League final before losing his job within months.

Pochettino has long been admired by PSG and the French club also like the fact that he played for them between 2001-'03 - long before the Qataris acquired them and made them a force in world football.

PSG have tracked his career from Espanyol to Southampton and on to Spurs.

Style

PSG like Pochettino's style of play and management and have considered him as a future head coach for some time. The one drawback is the fact that he has not won silverware but his management at Spurs and development of players such as Harry Kane has impressed.

Meanwhile, Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two members of staff at the club have also returned positive tests.

Both players featured in City's 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on Tuesday, with City due to host Newcastle in the Premier League today.

Pep Guardiola's side play Newcastle tonight before heading to Everton on Monday night.

Manchester City v Newcastle

Live, BT Sport/Prem Spt, 8.0

