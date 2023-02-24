Paul Scholes makes Roy Keane comparison with Casemiro as Manchester United beat Barcelona

Paul Scholes suggested all the momentum is with Manchester United after the comeback to knock Barcelona out of the Europa League – and he paid the ultimate tribute to midfielder Casemiro after a thrilling win.

United came from behind to secure a spot in the last 16 of the competition as the Spanish league leaders were beaten in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd.

Another entertaining clash between the two European superpowers saw United win the knockout play-off tie 4-3 on aggregate and secure their place in Friday’s draw.

Barcelona went ahead in the 17th minute when Robert Lewandowski just managed to squeeze his penalty past David De Gea after Bruno Fernandes had pulled down Alejandro Balde in the box.

However, United turned the game around after half-time, with Fred firing the teams level two minutes after the restart, the all-action Brazilian drilling the ball into the bottom corner, before his compatriot Antony side-footed home the winner in the 73rd minute.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro caught the eye for United once again and Scholes compared him to one of the club’s all-time great midfielders.

“Casemiro has been sensational,” said Scholes.

"He has great experience, winning so many times with Real Madrid as well, and is invaluable to the younger players around the squad.

"It's almost like he's a coach on the football pitch. You've seen the difference from when he's come into the team and what he's made [happen]. He has great experience and I don't think he gets the credit for the way he plays.

"He is a really good passer of the ball, which surprised me a little bit, when you think you saw Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as the playmakers at Real Madrid.

“I've heard so many times that Casemiro is probably the best holding midfielder as well. I don't see him as a holding midfielder. He's a proper Manchester United midfielder that gets involved in everything. You see him up the pitch, you see him defending, you see him controlling the game at times.

"He's probably as close to Roy Keane as you're going to get. I think he's been brilliant. I think ‘holding midfielder’ just does him a little bit of an injustice.”

A Carabao Cup final against Newcastle now awaits on Sunday and United legend and BT Sport pundit Scholes claimed a push for the Premier League title may also be on the agenda for Erik ten Hag’s in-form team.

"Sunday is a massive game for silverware, it's something the club needs and it will take a little bit of pressure off the manager and the team,” he added.

"every game from now until the end of the season has got to be big. I'm still not going to rule them out of the title.

"I know people will say they are a little bit too far away, but a lot of people say Manchester City are going to win the league, what are they two or three points behind Manchester City? So I still think they are in with a chance.

"The only thing that might hurt them is the amount of games. They’ve got the League Cup final on Sunday, FA Cup midweek, Liverpool away the week after, there are some tough games.

"On the other hand, they’ve played Arsenal twice, played Manchester City twice, and I still think they’re in a half decent position to go for the league."