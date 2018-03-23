Paul Clement announced as new Reading manager
Paul Clement has been appointed as manager of Reading, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.
The former Derby boss had been out of work since he was sacked by Swansea in December.
Reading parted company with Jaap Stam on Wednesday and have moved quickly to appoint a new manager with only three points separating the club from the Championship relegation zone.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I didn't know I could take a punch like that because he caught me with an absolute pearler'
- Seamus Coleman delivers classy comments on Neil Taylor as he insists he holds no grudge
- 'They wouldn't say it to your face. When they're hiding amongst the crowd, they get brave' - Cyrus Christie on racist abuse