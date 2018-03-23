Sport Other Soccer

Friday 23 March 2018

Paul Clement announced as new Reading manager

Ex-Swansea boss Paul Clement. Photo: PA
Paul Clement has been appointed as manager of Reading, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The former Derby boss had been out of work since he was sacked by Swansea in December.

Reading parted company with Jaap Stam on Wednesday and have moved quickly to appoint a new manager with only three points separating the club from the Championship relegation zone.

Online Editors

