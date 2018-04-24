'Nothing changes, nothing gets done' - Cyrus Christie responds as he is subjected to more vile racist abuse
Ireland international Cyrus Christie has been subjected to a series of vile, racist tweets once again on social media.
Last November, the full back was forced to make a complaint to gardai following racist abuse he suffered after Ireland's World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark.
At that time, Christie was subjected to abuse which left him in tears and gardai contacted Twitter as part of the investigation.
Christie has taken to Twitter to reveal that the disgusting abuse continues and has yet to be addressed.
Nothing changes ....Nothing gets done ... pic.twitter.com/QLlAJ804RD— Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) April 24, 2018
"Thank you for Showing and passing on the messages to me . Sad to see people are still resorting to racist slander," said Christie when one Twitter user brought the vile tweets to his attention.
The Middlesbrough man followed this up by saying: "Nothing changes ....Nothing gets done," with images of the offensive tweets attached.
Ireland and Boro fans have been quick to show their support for Christie.
Disgusting parasites racially abusing @cyruschristie again.#WeStandWithCyrus#OneOfOurOwnhttps://t.co/OomZKuu10H— YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) April 24, 2018
Am embarrassed as a @Boro fan to see something that looks like it comes from one of our fans posting this bile. All the best @cyruschristie in your hunt for automatic promotion with your new club.— Paul Robson (@Pablo_robbo) April 24, 2018
😡disgraceful Cyrus . Hold your head high 😘 stay strong and blessed. Total respect you 👏👏👏😘— Elizabeth Bowes (@BowesElizabeth1) April 24, 2018
There's more good people than village idiots big man..keep the faith— leftwing badges (@CasaRebelde) April 24, 2018
Always pic.twitter.com/oB3HAT9Vqn— Rachel Griffin (@rachelgriffin79) April 23, 2018
Online Editors