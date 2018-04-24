Sport Other Soccer

Tuesday 24 April 2018

'Nothing changes, nothing gets done' - Cyrus Christie responds as he is subjected to more vile racist abuse

Cyrus Christie
Cyrus Christie
Ger Keville

Ger Keville

Ireland international Cyrus Christie has been subjected to a series of vile, racist tweets once again on social media.

Last November, the full back was forced to make a complaint to gardai following racist abuse he suffered after Ireland's World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark.

At that time, Christie was subjected to abuse which left him in tears and gardai contacted Twitter as part of the investigation.

Christie has taken to Twitter to reveal that the disgusting abuse continues and has yet to be addressed.

"Thank you for Showing and passing on the messages to me . Sad to see people are still resorting to racist slander," said Christie when one Twitter user brought the vile tweets to his attention.

The Middlesbrough man followed this up by saying: "Nothing changes ....Nothing gets done," with images of the offensive tweets attached.

Ireland and Boro fans have been quick to show their support for Christie.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport