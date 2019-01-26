Neil Lennon 'suspended' by Hibernian after altercation with chief executive

Hibernian look set to be without head coach Neil Lennon for Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Reports from numerous media outlets claim the Northern Irishman was suspended by the Easter Road club on Friday after an exchange with chief executive Leeann Dempster, following a meeting with the players.

After finishing fourth on their return to the top flight last season, Hibs sit in eighth place in the table and are without a league win in five games following a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park.

The club have yet to comment on the situation and it is not yet clear who will be in charge for the trip to Paisley.

Lennon, the 47-year-old former Celtic player and manager, was appointed as head coach at Easter Road in June 2016 on a four-year deal.

He led Hibs to the Championship title and with it promotion back to the Premiership.

Press Association