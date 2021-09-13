Milan confident heading into Anfield European tie

Italian giants AC Milan are in good form ahead of this Wednesday night’s Champions League meeting with Liverpool, securing all nine points available to them in Serie A so far.

They beat Lazio 2-0 yesterday with goals from Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic keeping them joint top with a 100pc record.

City rivals Inter Milan were held at winless Sampdoria. Inter led 2-1 at the break but conceded almost immediately after the restart to defender Tommaso Augello before the home side settled into a defensive set-up and managed to snatch a point from the holders.

In Spain, Thomas Lemar scored in the ninth minute of added time to give Atletico Madrid a last-gasp 2-1 victory at newly promoted Espanyol in La Liga.

Yannick Carrasco levelled for the visitors 11 minutes from time after Raul de Tomas had put the hosts in front in the first period with a sublime looping header.

The Belgian’s effort had looked to have ensured the spoils would be shared before the late drama.

Valencia joined Atletico at the summit with a 4-1 hammering of Osasuna despite falling behind in the opening 10 minutes.

Jon Moncayola nudged Osasuna ahead early on but Maxi Gomez was able to level matters before half-time. The second half saw Valencia turn on the style and an OG and goals from Goncalo Guedes and Omar Alderete highlighted the gulf in class.

Barcelona didn’t play at the weekend ahead of their showdown with German champions Bayern Munich tomorrow evening.

Bayern, however, trounced RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday thanks to strikes from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Eric Choupo-Moting.