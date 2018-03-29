Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich at the end of the season after six years
Mick McCarthy will leave his position as Ipswich Town manager when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The club confirmed today that the former Republic of Ireland manager, who took over the Tractor Boys during the 2012/13 season, will depart after what has been a tough campaign.
Ipswich are currently 12th in the Championship, with McCarthy leading the club to one playoff appearance during his tenure.
Before taking over at Ipswich, McCarthy managed Millwall, Ireland, Sunderland and Wolves.
He had been linked with a return to the Ireland job before Martin O'Neill agreed a new contract.
Online Editors
