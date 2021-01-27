Mick McCarthy starts Cardiff reign with comeback draw while Conor Hourihane nabs Swansea leveller on league debut

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy fist bumps referee Andy Woolmer and his assistants after the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Conor Hourihane and Mick McCarthy both enjoyed second half joy with their new clubs to rescue a point on an eventful night in the Championship.

Hourihane made his league bow with Swansea after his loan move from Aston Villa and the Corkman bagged a crucial equaliser with 12 minutes remaining of their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The result keeps ten-man Swansea second on goal difference ahead of Watford with Brentford two points back in fourth spot. Norwich are six clear at the top of the table with Hourihane viewed as a valuable asset for Swansea in their attempt to secure automatic promotion.

Expand Close Brentford goalkeeper David Raya Martin fails to stop Swansea City's Conor Hourihane (not pictured) from scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brentford goalkeeper David Raya Martin fails to stop Swansea City's Conor Hourihane (not pictured) from scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire

McCarthy's Cardiff side came from two goals behind to draw away to his hometown club Barnsley in a mid-table clash. Sheyi Ojo and Kieffer Moore struck to put a positive slant on McCarthy's opening night in the job. Some Cardiff fans have voiced displeasure with his appointment until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford has indicated that he doesn't expect to be working with Derby's Jason Knight at that level this year.

Crawford was speaking to 2FM ahead of Thursday's European qualifiers draw. Knight has been a revelation for Derby this term and has been handed the captain's armband by Wayne Rooney in recent weeks.

The U-21 boss praised Knight's character and suggested that he will be in Stephen Kenny's plans for the road ahead.

In Scotland, ex-Shelbourne attacker Jaze Kabia got his first goal for Livingston after a surprise winter move to send them towards victory against Kilmarnock. Former Dundalk player Jamie McGrath continued his excellent season by registering a brace for St Mirren in a 5-1 triumph at Dundee United with his one-time Lilywhites colleague Dylan Connolly also on target.

Online Editors