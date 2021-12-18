McClean and Keane goals seal Wigan win but Ogbene assist keeps Rotherham top of League One

Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United is challenged by Jack Iredale of Cambridge United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dan Barlaser scored the only goal of the game as Rotherham beat Cambridge 1-0 to stay top of League One.

The midfielder broke the deadlock for the leaders in the second half, being set up by a run from Chiedozie Ogbene from inside his own half.

James McClean got a late winner for second-placed Wigan to beat Oxford 3-2 as the Latics continue to put pressure on the Millers at the top of the table.

Will Keane got the opener eight minutes in and Max Power doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Oxford responded instantly, with Ryan Williams pulling a goal back just one minute later before Matt Taylor levelled the scores in the second half.

But McClean found a winner in the 86th minute for Wigan to sit two points behind Rotherham in second.

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Ipswich after the Tractor Boys took the lead through James Norwood on the cusp of half-time.

Nathan Broadhead levelled the scores after the break for the Black Cats to earn a point and sit just outside of the automatic promotion spots in third.

A brace from Daniel Udoh helped 10-man Shrewsbury beat Cheltenham 3-1.

Udoh put the hosts in front but Andy Williams was able to level the scores six minutes later for the Robins.

Shrewsbury went down to 10 men just before half-time when Tom Bloxham was shown a straight red card.

Udoh scored again for the Shrews to restore their lead and David Davis netted a third for the hosts to earn their sixth win of the season.

Kieran Agard helped Plymouth move up to fifth with a 1-0 win against Charlton and it finished goalless between Morecambe and Fleetwood at the Mazuma Stadium.