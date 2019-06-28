Martin O'Neill sacked as Nottingham Forest manager after five months in charge

Nottingham Forest have sacked ex-Ireland boss Martin O'Neill after only five months in charge.

An announcement on the club's website released at lunchtime stated, "Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club.

"The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future."

The news comes days after O'Neill's assistant Roy Keane left the club by mutual consent.

Media reports in England have suggested that a number of senior players had turned against O'Neill and Keane which has prompted Forest chiefs to make a change.

The club finished the season in ninth, eight points off the Championship play-off spots and in the same position they were in when O'Neill took over from Aitor Karank in January.

Forest immediately moved to appoint their 12th manager in the last eight years by announcing that Sabri Lamouch is to take over.

The ex-France international managed the Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup and more recently led Rennes to a fifth place finish in Ligue 1 in 2017/18. He was fired by Rennes last December after a string of poor results.

