Thursday 21 June 2018

Man arrested in Spain after Ireland international Ciaran Clark knocked unconscious following bar attack

Ciaran Clark
Ciaran Clark
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man has been arrested in Spain after punching Ireland defender Ciaran Clark during an attack in a bar in Magaluf.

According to the BBC, the Newcastle United player was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital following the incident, which happened overnight.

The 28-year-old suffered cuts and bruises, while a British man in this thirties has been charged.

Clark has won 29 caps for the Republic of Ireland, representing the team at Euro 2016.

He joined the Magpies in 2016 after sevens seasons at Aston Villa.

