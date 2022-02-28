| 4.7°C Dublin

Major boost for Shelbourne as Saoirse Noonan to start season following registration issue in proposed move to England

SHELBOURNE have been given a major boost for the defence of their National Women's League title as Saoirse Noonan will, after all, line out for the Reds despite a planned move to English second tier side Durham WFC.

The Cork native, a senior Ireland international, helped Shels win the league last term as she was the team's top scorer, and then a move to Durham was announced. But due to a registration issue she will now be back with Shels, at least for the first half of the 2022 season. Retaining Noonan will be a big asset to Reds boss Noel King as the season prepares for launch next weekend, Shels in a derby with Bohemians on the first weekend of the campaign.

Shels have lost Ciara Grant but new signings Megan Smyth-Lynch, Gemma Quinn and Amanda McQuillan will add to their chances of defending their title.

