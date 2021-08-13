Long blames ‘lack of belief’ after Bohs let Europa chance slip away

Omar El Kaddouri of PAOK is tackled by Conor Levingston of Bohemians during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round second-leg match in Thessaloniki. Photo: Argiris Makris /Sportsfile

Their European dream died on a football field in Greece as Bohemians’ interest in UEFA competition ended at the hands of a PAOK side who proved to be immortal as far as Bohs were concerned, despite the Gypsies’ hopes that they could be outwitted.

But as the Greeks go through to the Europa Conference League play-off round on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline and face Croatian opposition for a €3 million pay day thanks to a 2-0 second-leg win, the tie was, for Keith Long, the one that got away.

“The overriding feeling is it’s a missed opportunity. In a few days’ time we will look back with pride at how we represented Irish football on the European stage but we feel we’ve missed a real opportunity,” he said after the loss, in which PAOK were inspired by the impressive Suriname international Diego Biseswar who created the first goal and scored the second.

“We have not defended for the goals, we missed some gilt-edged chances ourselves.

“We will look back and when we analyse the game we will be disappointed because it was a real opportunity to go through.”

Bohs looked to be out of sight of PAOK, and out of the tie, when they fell 2-0 behind after 27 minutes, the first goal, a sloppy one, conceded less than four minutes into the game, but a combination of slack finishing and classy goalkeeping from James Talbot kept them in the game.

PAOK also had a goal disallowed for offside and had claims that another effort was wrongly chalked off, when the ball seemed to come down off the crossbar and go over the line before bouncing away.

And things could have been oh so different had Keith Ward scored in injury-time, when he was in sight of goal from Stephen Mallon’s pass, only to make the wrong call and side-foot a pass across the box instead of shooting at a near-empty goal.

A goal there would have taken it to extra-time and while PAOK would still have fancied their chances of advancing against a Bohs side who felt the absence of defender Ciarán Kelly, the centre-half missing due to a Covid-19 issue, Long feels his outfit could have tested PAOK in that extra period.

“At the second-half water break the message was, they were tiring,” added Long.

“The conditions played a part for both. For all the talk the heat didn’t affect us too much. Ultimately, we didn’t bring the game to extra-time.

“We should have scored with Keith Ward’s chance at the back post, we missed a couple of chances. I’m not trying to apportion blame, it’s as a collective.

“We lacked a little bit of belief that we could come here and get a result. It seemed that way. Maybe we’ll see it through a different lens tomorrow but at moment that’s my sense of it, that we lacked a little bit of belief.”

PAOK boss Razvan Lucescu was content to joke after the game, quipping that with the grilling from local media, “this press conference is harder than the match”.

And the pity for Bohs is that they made it so easy for PAOK as both goals were preventable. The first came with the game only four minutes old, a corner not cleared and then a pass floated in by Biseswar finished by Stefan Schwab.

Bohs responded around the 15-minute mark, ’keeper Alexandros Paschalaikis forced to concede a corner to keep out a defensive header from Giannis Michalkis, under pressure from a Dawson Devoy pass, while just after that Keith Buckley fired wide.

Concentration was absent for Bohs as PAOK scored immediately after a water break on 27 minutes, a long ball out of defence flicked on by striker Nelson Oliverira and Biseswar had time to advance on goal and score their second.

PAOK claimed to have scored a third goal on 34 minutes when a shot by Moroccan international Omar el Kaddouri came off the crossbar, PAOK insisting it had crossed the line as it bounced down, but the Austrian referee was not interested, though Long later admitted that the Greeks had a fair shout for a goal.

Bohs had moments in the second half, Liam Burt with a shot which won them a corner while Georgie Kelly should have done better with a header from Andy Lyons’ cross on 61 minutes.

But PAOK owned the ball for the last half-hour as sub Karol Swiderski, Andrija Zizkovic and Swiderski again saw efforts saved by Talbot while a goal from Anderson Esiti was ruled offside.

Sub Mallon then carved out that chance for Ward in added time to take the game into extra-time but the wayward effort from Ward was not enough to trouble the Greeks, who advance with hopes of making the group stages in Europe for the ninth time in 12 seasons.

PAOK – Paschalakis; Rodrigo (Rodrigo 85), Varela, Michailidis, Vierinha; Kurtic (Esiti 72), Schwab; A Zizkovic, Biseswar (Murg 85), El Kaddouri; Oliveira (Swiderski 72).

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Lyons (Feely 84), Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy (Mallon 84); Burt, Tierney (Levingston 77), Coote (Ward 62); G Kelly.

REF – J Weinberger (Austria).