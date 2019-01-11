Liverpool to take on Ireland in legends match at the Aviva Stadium in aid of Sean Cox fund

A star-studded legends clash between Liverpool and Ireland is set to take place at the Aviva Stadium in April, with the proceeds going towards the rehabilitation of injured Reds fan Sean Cox.

Cox was brutally attacked outside Anfield before the Champions League semi-final against Roma last April, and is still recovering from the serious injuries he suffered.

There have been a number of fundraising efforts on his behalf since the tragedy, with Roma donating €150,000 and vowing to assist with 'initiatives that will help cover ongoing costs for Sean over a multi-year period', while Dublin and Meath recently played a challenge match in aid of of the Dubliner.

The FAI have today announced that on Friday April 12, a Liverpool legends XI will take on an Ireland legends XI, with the money raised to be donated to the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Sean's wife Martina Cox said that the match will be a 'special day', and added that the Sean Cox fund is working with Liverpool on 'a number of other initiatives that will help to support Sean’s care in the years ahead'.

"Sean has been supporting Liverpool all of his life and to have this match in Dublin in his name will be a special day," she said.

"It's going to be a very long and slow process for Sean's recovery and I’d like to thank the overwhelming support that Liverpool fans have shown. I’d also like to thank the club, players and those former players who will be playing in the match for their continued support. We are also working with LFC on a number of other initiatives that will help to support Sean’s care in the years ahead."

