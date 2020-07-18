Leeds crowned Football League Champions after Brentford beaten by Stoke

| 17.1°C Dublin
Leeds' dream weekend was completed without having to kick a ball as they were crowned Skybet Championship winners.
Marcelo Bielsa's men saw their 16-year Premier League exile end on Friday when West Brom were beaten at Huddersfield, and Brentford's 1-0 loss at Stoke on Saturday upgraded them to champions.
Leeds will now head to Pride Park on Sunday to face Derby - the side who beat them in the play-offs last year - with their first silverware for 28 years already secured and with two games left to play.
