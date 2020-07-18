Leeds crowned Football League Champions after Brentford beaten by Stoke

Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Leeds' dream weekend was completed without having to kick a ball as they were crowned Skybet Championship winners.

Marcelo Bielsa's men saw their 16-year Premier League exile end on Friday when West Brom were beaten at Huddersfield, and Brentford's 1-0 loss at Stoke on Saturday upgraded them to champions.

Leeds will now head to Pride Park on Sunday to face Derby - the side who beat them in the play-offs last year - with their first silverware for 28 years already secured and with two games left to play.

More to follow...

PA Media