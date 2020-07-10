League Two winner Eoin Doyle moves from Swindon to Bolton

Dubliner Eoin Doyle has completed the latest move of his eventful career by signing a three year contract with Bolton Wanderers.

It means that the 32-year-old will be staying in League Two even though he was the division's top scorer in the curtailed campaign with his goals firing Swindon Town to promotion.

Doyle scored 25 times before the shutdown - 11 more than his closest pursuer - after initially signing for Swindon on loan from divisional rivals Bradford.

That turned out to be a source of embarrassment for Bradford as their promised promotion charge lost momentum while Doyle fired Swindon to the top of the charts.

Bradford recalled Doyle in January but he eventually negotiated a permanent move to Swindon until the end of the season.

He was making the three hour commute to Swindon from his home in Liverpool twice a week and Bolton presented an attractive opportunity in his locality with the security of a long term deal.

The club is seeking to rebuild following a turbulent period which has resulted in a drop to the fourth tier of the English game for only the second time in their history - they started the League One campaign on -12 as a punishment for going into administration.They view the signing of Doyle as a statement of intent.

Bolton will be Doyle's eighth UK employer. The former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers attacker joined Hibernian in 2011 and has since worn the colours of Chesterfield, Cardiff, Preston, Portsmouth, Oldham, Bradford and Swindon.

