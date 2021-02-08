Lambert: Parrott ‘can be anything he wants to be’

Troy Parrott has been backed to make an impact at Ipswich (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile)

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has expressed his faith in Irish teenager Troy Parrott to overcome his difficult loan spell with Millwall and prove his worth with Ipswich Town.

Tottenham man Parrott (19) played his first game on loan to League One side Ipswich on Saturday, after his loan with Millwall was cut short, Parrott frustrated with a lack of goals in a 14-game stint in London.

And while the Belvedere product didn’t score, he played a role in Saturday’s 2-0 win for Ipswich over Blackpool, and fellow Dubliner Alan Judge got on the scoresheet.

“The new guys gave everybody a lift,” said Lambert, who has Parrott on loan from Spurs for the rest of the season.

“Troy Parrott can be anything he wants to be. For somebody who has just turned 19, if he keeps progressing he’s going to be some player. The pass for Freddie Sears was brilliant. We saw it in training. We know what he can offer,” added Lambert.

The win moved Ipswich up to 10th in the League One table and revived hopes of making the promotion playoffs.

