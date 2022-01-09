Kelleher has shown his worth for Liverpool in recent weeks

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will return to the dugout for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury after recovering from Covid-19.

The German missed last week’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive and has been isolating all week.

However, having ended his spell at home he joined up with the squad at the team hotel on Sunday morning and will undertake all usual match duties at Anfield in the afternoon.

Ireland’s Caoimhín Kelleher starts in goal and Klopp has named five youth team players in their side after a Covid-affected build-up this week.

Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Woltman – the latter pair making their first senior starts – were included in a line-up which also included first-team regulars Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, having recovered from Covid this week, are on the bench alongside another four academy players.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out after testing positive following last week’s draw at Chelsea but the right-back is expected to resume training in the next few days.

The Reds boss said he was pleased to be back.

“It was a very strange week, but I am very well, thank you. It was kind of three days with kind of cold symptoms,” he told LFC TV.

“I’ve never stayed at home with these kind of things, but it’s fine – I had to so I stayed home.

“Now for around three to four hours, I am back on duty. It has been a really strange week but I am overly excited, so it is all good.”

On his team selection Klopp added: “We made a team with what we got left. That’s what we have to do.

“I don’t expect the perfect game but I expect a proper fight. In moments I expect a wild game, because I want the boys to be wild.”